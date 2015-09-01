Herring, Broad Bean & Beetroot Salad with Horseradish Dressing

A healthy light lunch option - packed with goodness and color

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

7 oz shelled broad beans

2 Bibb and red lettuces, leaves sliced

1 red chicory or Belgian endive, leaves separated and sliced

2 raw beets, peeled and grated

1 small red onion, diced

9 oz pickled herrings in dill, drained

handful alfalfa and radish sprouts

2 hard-boiled eggs, yolks only

rye bread, to serve (optional)



Horseradish dressing

3 tbsp olive oil

1½ tbsp cider vinegar

2 tbsp creamed horseradish

2 tbsp light cream

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Steam the beans for 2 to 3 minutes until tender, then refresh under cold running water. Peel off the grey outer shells to reveal the green beans. Meanwhile, for the dressing, whisk together the oil and vinegar. Add the horseradish and cream, and whisk until combined. Season and set aside. Arrange the lettuce and chicory or endive on four serving plates, then top with the beets, onion and beans. Drizzle on three quarters of the dressing and toss gently until combined. Top with the fish and sprouts and grate the egg yolks over, then drizzle with the remaining dressing. Serve on rye bread, if you like.

Broad beans

Also called fava beans, these can be eaten with their greeny-grey shell, but the beans taste sweeter and look prettier if the shell is removed to reveal the bright green bean inside. Frozen beans can be used if fresh are unavailable.

The Salad Bowl , the latest cookbook from award-winning British author Nicola Graimes, is overflowing with ways to get your greens, from a protein packed main course to a light lunch and simple side dish. With 75 recipes that boast food combinations sure to delight you, this beautiful book includes tips on preparation and novel ideas for salad toppings and dressings. – Chris Daniels , the latest cookbook from award-winning British author Nicola Graimes, is overflowing with ways to get your greens, from a protein packed main course to a light lunch and simple side dish. With 75 recipes that boast food combinations sure to delight you, this beautiful book includes tips on preparation and novel ideas for salad toppings and dressings. – Chris Daniels



