Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Serves 6


INGREDIENTS

  • 3 slices bacon, diced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 6 cups Brussels sprouts, halved
  • salt and pepper
  • ¾ cup chicken broth (or apple juice)
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the bacon in the oil. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon. Set aside on a plate lined with paper towel. Keep the rendered bacon fat in the skillet.
  2. Brown the Brussels sprouts in the hot fat. Season with salt and pepper. Deglaze the skillet with the broth. Whisk in the mustard and bring to a boil. Simmer over medium heat, stirring often, for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the broth has evaporated. Adjust the seasoning.
  3. Pour into a serving dish and sprinkle with the bacon. Optional: Sprinkle with toasted chopped pecans or almonds.

