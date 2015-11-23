Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- 3 slices bacon, diced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 6 cups Brussels sprouts, halved
- salt and pepper
- ¾ cup chicken broth (or apple juice)
- 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the bacon in the oil. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon. Set aside on a plate lined with paper towel. Keep the rendered bacon fat in the skillet.
- Brown the Brussels sprouts in the hot fat. Season with salt and pepper. Deglaze the skillet with the broth. Whisk in the mustard and bring to a boil. Simmer over medium heat, stirring often, for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the broth has evaporated. Adjust the seasoning.
- Pour into a serving dish and sprinkle with the bacon. Optional: Sprinkle with toasted chopped pecans or almonds.
For more from celebi Ricardo Larrivée, ricardocuisine.com