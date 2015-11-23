Wild Rice, Apple and Cranberry Stove-Top Stuffing from Ricardo Larrivée

By Chris Daniels

Serves 6



INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup wild rice
  • 2 cups water
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1½ cups stale bread, diced
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
  • 1 small Cortland apple, peeled, cored and diced
  • 1 Toulouse sausage, casing removed
  • ¼ cup dried cranberries, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a saucepan, bring the rice, water and salt to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium low heat for about 50 minutes or until the rice is tender and split open. Drain and set aside.
  2. In the same skillet, soften the onion and celery over medium-low heat in remaining butter for about 10 minutes or until translucent. Add the apple and sausage. Brown over high heat, crumbling the sausage with a wooden spoon. Stir in the rice, cranberries, parsley and bread. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

For more from celebrity chef Ricardo Larrivée, visit ricardocuisine.com.



