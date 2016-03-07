Mexican wedding cookie recipe from celebrity bakery Sweet Lady Jane

Jane Lockhart of Sweet Lady Jane Bakery is known for settling the sweet cravings of Hollywood’s elite. She tells HELLO!, “[Celebrities] value quality, and we have become known for making desserts using the finest ingredients.”

Several have even taken to their Instagram to share their Sweet Lady Jane treats. For Sofia Vergara's 43rd birthday, her family and friends gifted the professed sweets lover with treats that included the Triple Berry Cake. Her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland also blew out candles on her Sweet Lady Jane birthday cake. The Kardashian-Jenners are fans of the bakery that opened the doors of their first store in 1988. Now, the bakery has four locations with their newest in Corona del Mar, California.

For two years in a row, the L.A. based company has made its way on to Oprah’s Favorite Things list. In 2015, Jane's Deep Dish Cherry Pie made the cut, while in 2014 her holiday cakes made the coveted list. The bakery's goodies can be ordered online, so you don't have to miss out on Oprah's favorite things! And so you can make sweet holiday treats this season yourself, Jane is sharing with HELLO! her Mexican Wedding Cookie recipe.

Jane Lockhart Photo: Sweet Lady Jane

Mexican Wedding Cookie Recipe (Makes 48 cookies)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup powdered sugar plus more for rolling

6 ounces butter, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon cold water

2 cups pastry flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup walnuts, finely chopped

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane

Steps:

1. Cream butter until fluffy about 5 minutes.

2. Add 1/4 cup powdered sugar, vanilla and water and mix thoroughly.

3. Roll mixture into small balls and place on parchment papered pan.

4. Bake in convection oven at 325 degrees for 6-8 minutes or until lightly browned.

5. Remove from baking sheets and roll in additional powdered sugar while still hot so sugar sticks to cookies.