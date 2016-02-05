Goat's cheese and raspberry truffles

Who said truffles had to be chocolate? These creamy treats speckled with raspberry are great served straight from the refrigerator and perfect for cheese lovers.

Makes 16

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Chill: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

5oz rindless French soft goats’ cheese

1 tsp runny honey

½ tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

3oz raspberries

10z pistachio nuts, finely chopped

1 tbsp raw cacao powder

1.Add the goats’ cheese, honey, vanilla and salt to a bowl and fork together until mixed. Break up the raspberries with the fork and lightly mix into the goats’ cheese mix.

2.Scoop heaped teaspoons of the mixture on to a small baking sheet to make about 16 mounds.

3.Spoon the chopped pistachio nuts on to one saucer and the cacao on to another saucer. Roll half the truffles in the pistachio nuts one at a time until evenly coated then place in petit four sweet cases.

4.Roll the remaining truffles in the cacao, place in petit four cases then chill all of them for at least 1 hour until firm. Pack into an airtight box, store in the fridge and eat within 2 days.

