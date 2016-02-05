Shortbread hearts with berry fruits and cointreau

This recipe makes approximately 8 shortbread biscuits, which can be made a couple of days in advance and stored in an airtight container

Makes 8

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

75g fresh hulled strawberries and raspberries, mixed and rinsed

2-3 tbsp Cointreau or Grand Marnier

4 tbsp double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

Sprigs of fresh mint to decorate

For the shortbread hearts

6oz plain flour

2oz caster sugar

Grated zest of 1 orange

4oz unsalted butter, cubed and at room temperature

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5.

2. For the shortbread, sift the flour into a bowl, stir in the sugar and orange zest and rub in the butter until the mixture starts to form a dough. Gather together until smooth but don’t over-handle.

3. Roll out on a lightly floured surface to 1/2in thick and cut into heart shapes with a cutter or cardboard template approx 4in wide.

4. Arrange the hearts on a lightly greased baking tray and cook in the oven for 10-15 minutes until golden brown. Remove and cool on a wire rack.

5. Mix the soft fruits with the Cointreau or Grand Marnier.

6. Whip the cream with 1 tbsp icing sugar until just holding in peaks. Place 1 heart in the centre of each plate, top with cream and fruits, then perch a second heart on top. Dredge with icing sugar and decorate with mint to serve.