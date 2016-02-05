Sweets for your sweet: 5 Valentine's desserts that say 'I love you'

Whether it’s something to share, a show-stopping dessert or a simple sweet treat, these deliciously tempting desserts will wow your someone special this Valentine’s Day
<p><strong><a href="us.hellomagazine.com/cuisine/12016020511301/chocolate-heart-fondant-with-a-strawberry-and-mint-salad" target="_blank">Chocolate heart fondant with a strawberry and mint salad</a></strong><br> <br> This gooey chocolate fondant is a sure way to melt your loved one&#39;s heart this Valentine&#39;s Day.</p>
<p><strong><a href="us.hellomagazine.com/cuisine/12016020511290/sweets-for-your-sweet" target="_blank">Blackberry or strawberry macaroons</a></strong><br> <br> These pretty patisseries make the perfect gift. Put them in a box lined with non-stick baking paper and decorate with a lacy paper doily tied with a ribbon.</p>
<p><strong><a href="us.hellomagazine.com/cuisine/12016020511295/goat-s-cheese-and-raspberry-truffles" target="_blank">Goat's cheese and raspberry truffles</a></strong><br> <br> Who said truffles had to be chocolate? These creamy treats speckled with raspberry are great served straight from the fridge and perfect for cheese lovers.</p>
<p><strong><a href="us.hellomagazine.com/cuisine/12016020511298/shortbread-hearts-with-berry-fruits-and-cointreau" target="_blank">Shortbread hearts with berry fruits and cointreau</a></strong><br> <br> This recipe makes approximately 8 shortbread biscuits, which can be made a couple of days in advance and stored in an airtight container.</p>
<p><strong><a href="us.hellomagazine.com/cuisine/12016020511297/raw-chocolate-mousse" target="_blank">Raw chocolate mousse</a></strong><br> <br> Chocolate lovers can share something sweet on the day of lovers with this healthy raw dessert.</p>
