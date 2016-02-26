Wolfgang Puck's Chicken Pot Pie with Shaved Black Truffle and Roasted Vegetables

A delicious Wolfgang Puck pot pie served at the 2016 Oscars Governors Ball.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 1-inch chunks

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

4 tbsp vegetable oil

4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1/2 pound organic red-skinned potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 pound organic carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

A pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

1 cup white wine

2 cups organic chicken stock

1 cup plus 1 tbsp heavy cream

1/4 cup dry sherry

1/2 cup shelled or frozen peas

Approximately 1/2 pound frozen puff pastry, defrosted following package instructions

1 egg

Method:

Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper, and toss in a mixing bowl with 2 tbsp of the flour until evenly coated. In a large skillet over high heat, heat 2 tbsp of oil. Add the chicken pieces, reduce the heat slightly, and sauté for about 5 to 10 minutes, turning them occasionally, until light golden and thoroughly cooked. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside. Add the remaining oil and 2 tbsp of butter to the pan, then add the potatoes, carrots, and onions and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, until they begin to look glossy and bright. Reduce the heat to medium, stir in the garlic, red pepper flakes, thyme, and bay leaf, and sauté for another 2 to 3 minutes more, just until the vegetables begin to colour slightly. Add the wine, turn up the heat, stir and scrape with a wooden spoon to deglaze the pan deposits, and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes until the liquid reduces by about half. Add the chicken stock and the cream. Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat slightly, and simmer briskly for about 15 minutes until the liquid reduces by about half and is thick and creamy. Remove the sprig of thyme and the bay leaf.

Stir in the reserved chicken pieces and the sherry. Stir together the butter and remaining flour and stir this paste into the mixture. Season the sauce to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to 4 large individual ovenproof 2-cup soup bowls, 4 ramekins of the same size, or a 2-quart baking dish. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for at least 1 hour until the filling is cold.