Wolfgang Puck's Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Black Truffle

Not your average mac and cheese! Here's how to make Wolfgang Puck's pasta dish served at the 2016 Oscars Governors Ball.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 ounces elbow macaroni

6 tbsp unsalted butter

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

3 1/2 cups milk

3 tbsp finely chopped black truffle (optional)

1/2 medium white onion

1 bay leaf

10 ounces sharp aged white Cheddar, shredded

3 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded

1 ounce freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

A pinch cayenne

2 drops black winter truffle oil (optional)

1 cup fresh brioche or challah bread crumbs

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

Thinly sliced fresh black truffles, for garnish (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, for about 7 minutes. Drain and transfer to a lightly oiled baking pan. Set aside.

2. While the macaroni cooks, melt 3 tbsp butter in a separate pot over low heat. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 4 minutes.

3. Add milk, chopped truffle, onion, and bay leaf to butter-flour mixture. Raise heat slightly and simmer for 10 minutes, until creamy, stirring regularly. Discard onion and bay leaf. Remove from the heat.

4. Stir in 3/4 of aged Cheddar along with other cheeses. Season with salt, black pepper, cayenne, and truffle oil if desired. Fold in macaroni. Pour into a 2-quart casserole dish. Top with remaining Cheddar.

5. Melt remaining butter in a sauté pan. Add breadcrumbs and parsley. Toss to coat. Spread the crumb mixture evenly over the top of the macaroni.

6. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for about 5 minutes. Top with shaved truffle, if desired, before serving.