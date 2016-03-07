Sweet Potato Gnudi with Chanterelles

A delicious take on pasta dumplings - perfect for impressing guests with!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1½ cups hot water, divided
  • 2 14g packets dried chanterelle mushrooms
  • 1/3 cup plain instant mashed-potato flakes
  • 2 sweet potatoes (about 600g total)
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 2 teaspoon finely chopped sage

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Pour ¾ cup hot water over the mushrooms in a medium bowl. Stir occasionally until ready to use. Stir remaining ¾ cup hot water with instant potatoes in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.
  2. Prick unpeeled sweet potatoes several times with a fork and place on a plate. Microwave on high until tender, turning halfway through, 8 to 10 minutes. Let stand until they are cool enough to handle.
  3. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out flesh into a medium bowl. Using a hand blender, purée until completely smooth.
  4. Measure out 1 cup sweet potato purée and stir into bowl with mashed potatoes. (Refrigerate any remaining purée for another use.) Stir in yolks, ginger and salt. Stir in flour, ½ cup at a time, until dough is combined but sticky. Scrape half the dough into a large, resealable plastic bag.
  5. Boil a large pot of water. Cut 1 inch from the tip of a plastic bag. Gently squeeze bag to pipe dough directly into the boiling water, at the edge of the pot. Use a paring knife to cut off 1-inch pieces of dough. Do not crowd the pot. Cook gnudi in 3 to 4 batches. Scoop out gnudi when they float to the surface, 2 to 3 minutes. Keep on a plate. Cook all the dough.
  6. Melt butter in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium. Add mushrooms and any remaining liquid. Cook, stirring occasionally, until all the liquid evaporates and butter turns foamy, about 6 minutes. Add cooked gnudi and sage. Cook gently until warmed through, about 1 minute.

Original recipe published in the October 2015 issue of Chatelaine.


