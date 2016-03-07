Pistachio-crusted cauliflower By Chris Daniels

A delicious gluten-free take on the old favorite cauliflower cheese

Makes 10 individual wedge servings

INGREDIENTS

1 (2 to 3 lb) head of cauliflower

3 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup ground pistachios

½ cup butter

¾ cup gluten-free bread crumbs

¾ cup Oka or Gruyère cheese, grated

2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

cracked black pepper and salt, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Lightly oil a baking dish. Core the cauliflower, leaving the head intact, and put it in the baking dish. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Bake for about 45 to 55 minutes until golden brown, turning over once. Remove from the oven. While the cauliflower is cooking, combine in a medium-size bowl the pistachios, butter, bread crumbs, cheese and chives. Rub together to make a crumble-like mixture. Spread the bread-crumb mixture evenly over the cauliflower. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes until the cheese is runny. Serve on a platter, cut into wedges, scooping up all the extra cheese and bread crumbs. Then season with salt and cracked black pepper.

Mary Jo Eustace, 53, titled her new cookbook Scared Wheatless because she didn’t adopt gluten-free cooking until she was diagnosed with cellulitis and her daughter, Lola, 10, with an autoimmune disorder. The health scare was a wake-up call for the former TV host, who also has a son, Jack, 17, with ex-husband Dean McDermott. Mary Jo is thrilled to report they’re now both doing well – and loving the dishes, too!





