Kentucky Derby 2016: How to make the races' official cocktails at home

Off to the races! The 142nd Kentucky Derby is officially underway and what better way to enjoy the famous horse race than with a refreshing cocktail in your hand. Whether you’re at the Louisville track or watching from home, Churchill Downs' official partner Grey Goose Vodka has you covered with their signature Oaks Lily and Le Grand Fizz recipes so you can bring a taste of the derby to wherever you are.

Celebrity VIPs, like Miranda Lambert in the past (inset), will be sipping cocktails on the Derby red carpet Photos: Getty Images

The Oaks Lily, which is the official cocktail of the Kentucky Oaks races, and Le Grand Fizz will be both be served at the race's red carpet for A-listers to enjoy. So throw on a Derby hat and get to mixing with the drink instructions below.

GREY GOOSE OAKS LILY



Photo: Courtesy GREY GOOSE

Ingredients:

1 Part GREY GOOSE Vodka

½ Part Orange Liqueur

½ Part fresh lemon juice

2 Parts cranberry juice

Method:

-Fill glass slightly above rim with cubed ice.

-Pour ingredients in order listed to ½ inch from top of glass

-Stir slowly and garnish with a fresh blackberry and slice of lemon





GREY GOOSE LE GRAND FIZZ



Photo: Courtesy GREY GOOSE

Ingredients

1 ½ parts GREY GOOSE Vodka

1 parts ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

½ part freshly squeezed lime (approx. half a lime)

2 parts chilled soda water

Method

-Build ice into an oversized cabernet wine glass. Add GREY GOOSE Vodka and freshly squeezed lime juice.

-Top with ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur and chilled soda water.

-Garnish with two lime wedges and a GREY GOOSE stirrer.

Happy cocktailing!