The best royal and celebrity foodies to follow on Instagram

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jessica-biel/"><strong>Jessica Biel</strong></a> Jessica regularly shares her love of food with fans, posting snaps of her must-try dishes or indulging her sweet tooth with tasty-looking cakes. In fact, the actress is so passionate about food that she's a co-partner for Hollywood restaurant Au Fudge, which promotes healthy eating for kids. Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigen/"><strong>Chrissy Teigen</strong></a> Not only does Chrissy give us food envy with snaps of her mouthwatering meals, but she regularly shares her tips and tricks for recreating her family recipes at home. There's no doubt she's firmly established herself as a foodie guru – she even has a cookbook <I>Cravings</I> where she reveals her biggest culinary secrets. Photos: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-tatiana/"><strong>Princess Tatiana Of Greece</strong></a> Princess Tatiana of Greece is a serious royal foodie! The Greek cooking goddess has put together a cookbook called <I>A Taste of Greece</I> filled with delicious recipes from the Mediterranean country which you can make wherever you may be. Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kelis/"><strong>Kelis</strong></a> Her food brings all the boys – and girls – to the yard! Singer-turned-chef Kelis has gone back to her roots and pursued her passion for food. The star wrote a cookbook called <I>My Life on Plate</I>, has starred on cooking shows and even has her own sauce range. Her Instagram is full of tasty recipe ideas for you to indulge in. Photo: Instagram/@kelisofficial
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hugh-jackman/"><strong>Hugh Jackman</strong></a> The <I>Wolverine</I> star follows an impressive healthy diet to match his grueling training regime, but that doesn't stop him from trying out a wide range of foods from a breakfast of champions to sweet treats. He's also a fan of Jamie Oliver's cookbooks and proudly shows off the recipes he's made! Photo: Instagram/@thehughjackman
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lauren-conrad/"><strong>Lauren Conrad</strong></a> From picture-perfect pies to hand-picked vegetables from her garden, the former <I>The Hills</I> star constantly has us coveting her gorgeous Instagram foodie snaps. As well as revealing her favorite recipes, Lauren also gives her followers glimpses of what she eats whether she's traveling abroad or enjoying a cosy night in. Photo: Instagram/@laurenconrad
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a> The <I>Suits</I> actress has a passion for cooking which she shows off on her popular lifestyle blog, The Tig. She also shares the dishes she makes on her Instagram page, giving us all something to aspire to in the kitchen. Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/doutzen-kroes/"><strong>Doutzen Kroes</strong></a> The Victoria's Secret Angel manages to give us a serious case of wanderlust with her striking snaps from her fave restaurants all over the world. And when she's cooking at home, the model favors market-bought fresh fruit and vegetables and posts photos of her creations. Photo: Instagram/@doutzen
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/haylie-duff/"><strong>Haylie Duff</strong></a> Hilary Duff's sister loves cuisine so much that she has a blog, a cookbook and show called <I>Real Girl's Kitchen</I>. Her Instagram is filled with healthy delights that will definitely tempt your tastebuds. Photo: Instagram/@haylieduff
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/elizabeth-chambers/"><strong>Elizabeth Chambers</strong></a> Elizabeth Chambers is the ultimate foodie – after months of perfecting recipes with her actor husband Armie Hammer she decided to open Bird Bakery in Texas in 2012. The bakery's Instagram is filled with mouth-watering photos of her recipes which are renowned for using the finest ingredients. Photos: Instagram/@birdbakery
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/oprah-winfrey/"><strong>Oprah Winfrey</strong></a> Oprah posts striking photos as she travels the world learning about different cuisines and how to prepare them, revealing her fave foods and restaurants in the process. Already hailed as a guru when it comes to food, the TV presenter delighted fans in summer 2016 when she revealed she was releasing her first ever cookbook. Photo: Instagram/@oprah
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gwyneth-paltrow/"><strong>Gwyneth Paltrow</strong></a> Often hailed as a foodie guru by fans thanks to her series of cookbooks, Gwyneth is known to give her legions of followers sneak peeks at her culinary adventures, whether recommending a restaurant or sharing clean eating recipes. Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow
