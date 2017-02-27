Oscars 2017: See the amazing menu planned for the Governors Ball

Hollywood’s biggest night calls for an Oscar-winning menu. While a number of stars will be going home with gold statuettes come February 26, Chef Wolfgang Puck has concocted his 23rd consecutive menu for the Academy Awards' official after party — the Governors Ball — to ensure that no party goer goes home with an empty stomach. Apart from sipping on 1,400 bottles of Piper-Heidsieck champagne, stars like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will dine on more than 50 dishes created by the renowned chef and his 300 member culinary staff.

Chef Wolfgang Puck has previewed his 23rd consecutive menu for the Academy Awards Governors Ball Photo: Tara Ziemba/WireImage

HELLO! was invited to Wolfgang’s CUT NYC restaurant in Manhattan to sample bites from the 89th annual Academy Awards menu, which included the 67-year-old's slow cooked chicken pot pie and black truffle agnolotti (which we can say deserves an Oscar itself). From Moroccan spiced Wagyu short rib, baked macaroni and cheese and baked potatoes with caviar to lava cakes, Takoyaki cake balls and coconut macaroons, the Austrian-born chef's menu boasts a range of savory and sweet dishes for the party's 1,500 guests to indulge in.

The Black Truffle Agnolotti that will be served at the February 26th party Photo: CUT NYC

In addition to hors d'oeuvres of fine dining classics reduced to bite-sized portions being passed around and hot and cold plates, celebrities can visit the poke, sushi and shellfish stations to request their favorite sushi rolls – all made to order on a custom ice bar! Following their delectable meals, guests can also drop by the chocolate buffet, which will feature an array of desserts such as caramel cappuccino Oscar lollipops, Oreo Cookie s'more domes, artisanal chocolate bonbons and much more. As if a buffet dedicated to chocolate isn't enough, movie stars can order gelato and sorbets from a made-to-order dessert action station.

The party's 1,500 guests will also be treated to Wolfgang's chicken pot pie Photo: CUT NYC

Naturally, no meal is complete without a drink – or two! Nominees like Casey Affleck and Nicole Kidman can pair their dishes with one of the 12,000 glasses of Piper-Heidsieck champagne that will be served on Oscar Sunday, along with 2,200 bottles of wine from Francis Ford Coppola Winery. Fans looking to eat like an Academy Award winner can visit Wolfgang's CUT NYC this week to dine on an Oscars-inspired menu that is sure to have you toasting Hollywood.