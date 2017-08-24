Princess Diana gave Prince William a very cheeky cake for his 13th birthday Princess Diana loved to embarrass her boys, especially on their birthdays

Prince William is turning 36 today - but while is celebrations at home with his wife Duchess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis are bound to be exciting, we have a feeling they won't be as riotous as his 13th birthday celebrations! Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady has revealed that William's mischievous mother gave her son a birthday cake to remember as he became a teenager, and that her hilarious antics were typical of the doting mum, who Prince Harry previously revealed was a "total kid through and through."

Princess Diana as a mum

Diana's wicked sense of humour was very apparent when, for her eldest son's 13th birthday, Diana ordered a cake made to resemble a pair of breasts! The Princess had also invited supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell to the palace, to surprise her teenage son when he came home from school.

"I remember that day really well because the Princess said they were coming," Diana's former head chef Darren McGrady told HELLO! Online. "I was super excited and I wanted to meet them too but I didn't get the chance. It was Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell. William was a little bit mixed up in his interview with ITV. He said he had Cindy Crawford over but it was actually Claudia Schiffer.

Princess Diana ordered a 'boobs cake' for Prince William on his 13th birthday

"I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I've ever seen in my life. The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William's 13th birthday. I wish I'd taken a photograph of it! I didn't know anything about it, I just thought, 'Oh my gosh.' I asked the butler, 'What on earth is this?' and he said the Princess had ordered it for William's birthday," Darren added: "The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me. William just went bright-red."

Darren McGrady worked for the Princess as head chef

Darren, who worked for Princess Diana for four years at Kensington Palace until her death, also opened up about the royal's "terrible" cooking. "She couldn't cook, the Princess was a terrible cook, she really was. I would actually leave food for her," he said. "I worked Monday to Friday and I'd leave food in the refrigerator for the weekend, like stuffed peppers, she loved those for a weekend lunch. I actually put cling film on with a little sticky note with a number two on it, and that told her to put it in the microwave and press two. That's just how bad she was at cooking! When the boys were home I'd stay there and cook on weekends too but if it was just the Princess, I'd have weekends off and leave food for her."