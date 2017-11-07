This is how to make Victoria Beckham's favourite healthy breakfast cereal The fashion designer has shared several of her favourite recipes on Instagram

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for the Beckham household! Victoria Beckham has shared another glimpse at her morning routine on Instagram Stories, and it includes cooking up a batch of healthy breakfast cereal that even her youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper will enjoy.

The Cacao Crunch cereal is made from all-natural ingredients, including almonds, oats, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup. And a series of videos shared with Victoria's loyal fans showed how to make the healthy breakfast at home. According to Victoria, you simply mix the ingredients in a bowl before placing in a tin and baking in the oven at 160°C for 15-20 minutes. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned one of the videos.

STORY: Victoria Beckham reveals she drinks this every morning

Victoria Beckham showed how to make her cacao crunch breakfast cereal

Victoria has recently given fans a unique insight into her morning routine, showing a series of nutritious breakfasts that she and her family have enjoyed. The mum-of-four previously showed how she makes her "green monster" smoothie, made with a mix of apples, kiwis, lemons, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds.

And on days when she's not sipping on a smoothie, Victoria enjoys a bowl of a sprouted grain breakfast cereal, which she said was "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk". Regardless of what she eats for breakfast, the health-conscious star always starts her day the same way, with a dose of apple cider vinegar.

The fashion designer said her children would love the homemade breakfast

"Be brave! Two tbsp first thing on an empty tummy! x" Victoria captioned a photo on Instagram. Her apple cider vinegar of choice is Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar with the 'Mother'. The drink is raw, unfiltered, unpasteurised and gluten-free, and is available for £6.99 at Holland & Barrett.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows off her children's healthy after-school snack

Apple cider vinegar is a favourite among health-conscious stars, with Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Anistonand Katy Perry among the celebrities who include it in their daily routines. And you may well want to try it too once you hear about the benefits; studies have found it can help diabetes sufferers manage their blood glucose levels, and it's said to help reduce risk of heart disease. It has also been hailed as a weight loss aid, with research finding that it can help fat burn by reducing sugar cravings.