Victoria Beckham treated her team to a healthy breakfast while working in Boston on Thursday. The fashion designer, who is in the city to work on her new collaboration with Reebok, revealed she was cooking a nutritious meal in a video posted on Instagram Stories.

"We are here in Boston and I'm trying to cook a healthy breakfast, but the problem is there's burnt egg at the bottom of the pan," Victoria said in the video, which showed her cooking scrambled eggs on a hot plate. The mum-of-four was still in her dressing gown with her hair wrapped in a towel as she focused on making breakfast ahead of another busy day in Boston.

Victoria Beckham cooked scrambled eggs for her team

"But it's fine in the end!" she captioned the next post, which showed her serving up the eggs onto a plate. It appears Victoria and her team were eating the eggs with a side of avocado, with a platter of the freshly sliced fruit on the table alongside a bottle of the health-conscious star's trusty apple cider vinegar.

Victoria recently revealed that she starts every day with two tablespoons of the liquid, and encouraged her fans to try it too. The former Spice Girl has given her followers a unique insight into her morning routine in recent weeks, sharing the recipes for her healthy cacao crunch cereal and the "green monster" smoothie that she made for all the family to enjoy.

Victoria served the eggs with a healthy side of avocado

And speaking to the Sunday Times earlier this year, Victoria said she has a strict daily routine, which begins with a two-hour gym session. "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."

