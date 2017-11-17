Is this what Prince William cooks Kate on date nights? The Duke admitted he is not the most talented chef

Prince William has admitted that his cooking skills leave a lot to be desired, but there are two dishes that he likes to prepare at home – a roast chicken dinner and steak. The Duke opened up about his culinary skills during a visit to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors for the launch of a new campaign with homelessness charity, LandAid, on Friday.

The dad-of-two was judging a cooking challenge when he was asked by host Angellica Bell about his own culinary skills. And while he may not be the best chef, we're sure he occasionally treats Kate to his signature dish – steak. "I get really worried about cooking it - I hate over-cooking steak," he said. "I like it medium-rare, so quite alive."

Prince William judged a cooking competition on Friday

As for whether he enjoys cooking? "I do like cooking, but I'm not very good. And someone told me this was a bake-off, not a mackerel-off," he joked. "I was expecting to get some chocolate cake." It has previously been revealed that William has quite a sweet tooth, and is a big fan of chocolate biscuit cake – so much so that he requested it for his groom's cake at the royal wedding in 2011.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady told HELLO! that the Queen is also such a fan that its leftovers have been packaged up and sent to Windsor Castle so she can enjoy them over a weekend. "The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone – sometimes this means it following her to Windsor Castle for the weekend," Darren told HELLO! Online. "I remember as a young chef travelling from Paddington to Windsor one Friday morning with a half-eaten chocolate biscuit cake packed neatly and tightly in a biscuit tin, and wrapped in Clingfilm, perched on my knee with the fear of God in me that I would lose or drop the thing! It was her favourite. And when Prince William first tried it, he loved it and then requested it as his groom's cake [at the Royal wedding in 2011]."

