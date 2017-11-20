Kirstie Allsopp reveals amazing Christmas cocktail recipe Kirstie Allsopp will be making sure yuletide will be a merry one!

Kirstie Allsopp will be making sure her loved ones have a very merry Christmas! The Location, Location, Location presenter has revealed that she has been left in charge of bringing the party's alcoholic beverages this year – and will even be making her special festive cocktail. Speaking to HELLO! Online at Winter Wonderland, the 46-year-old shared: "The Andersen family all contribute to the festivities this year. But rumour has it I am in charge of bringing the booze, so I will do my Christmas cocktail from home in Devon, which will included red wine, pudding wine, Champagne and apple juice."

Kirstie Allsopp has shared her plans for Christmas

When asked if she's already started the preparations, Kirstie replied: "Well you always do one [cocktail] slightly different, I haven't planned it yet as it's November. Even I, who plans ahead, has not quite planned the Christmas cocktail yet." And despite providing the alcohol this Chritsmas, Kirsty is unlikely be nursing a hangover the following day. "No, I tend [drink much], not to with the children, they are a bit little they are a bit small," she revealed. The TV star, who shares two children with husband Ben Andersen, then added: "This year, I am going to my brother-in-law's, Toby Andersen, Ben's brother… we eat too much, pretty much just like everybody else." It seems Kirstie, like any other parent, will just be happy to be surrounded by her children during the festive period. "I am so lucky," she explained. "You know I want for Christmas, it's what I have got, just the children, and that everyone is fine." Asked her plans for seeing in the New Year, Kirstie then teased: "New Year's Eve? That is top secret, I am away for New Year's Eve."

Kirstie hit the headlines this summer thanks to her impressive two stone weight-loss, which she achieved by cutting out potatoes, wine and sugar from her diet. Speaking previously to HELLO! Online, Kirstie explained: "Part of it was some people saying to me 'You're such an inspiration for curvy women' and me saying, 'No, that's not what I want to be.' [I decided] I shouldn't be perceived as encouraging people to be overweight, that's not right."