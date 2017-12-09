Christmas dinner: some unusual ways to enjoy the flavours This is what Christmas tastes like; some alternative ways to enjoy the flavours of the festive meal

From Christmas dinner milkshakes to champagne flavoured sweets there are plenty of different ways to enjoy your festive dinner this year. At a time when most of us are racing around like headless chickens trying to prepare the Christmas dinner, how nice would it be to forget the faff and opt for some shortcuts instead? With the latest food trends featuring snacks with a taste of Xmas, you can save yourself money, time and a whole lot of stress in the run up to the big day! Forget having to get up early to prepare the Turkey and ensuring the Christmas pudding doesn’t go up in flames, we present some rather unusual ways to enjoy the flavours of Christmas without actually eating the meal itself.

Add some leafy vegetables to your plate with these brussel sprouts coated in chocolate

The Christmas vegetable is undoubtedly the Brussel sprout which attracts a mixture of both joy and disgust amongst all generations of the family. For those in the latter group there is no longer an excuse to not enjoy your greens thanks to this clever, albeit unhealthy, option. The truffle chocolates from the high street greetings card retailer Scribbler are in fact a milk chocolate truffle encased in white chocolate decorated to look like the healthy green vegetable.

Sparkling wine flavoured Jelly Beans

What a corker these, sadly non-alcoholic, jelly bean sweets are! The newest flavour from the jelly bean company, the sparkling wine sweets taste just like a glass of fizz with its light and fruity flavour. The jelly bean’s pale gold colour and jewel-like finish has an appearance of a freshly poured glass of sparkling wine and tastes just as good. What’s more, you can eat these whilst driving and although the sugar rush may be similar to that of a glass too many you certainly won’t be left dealing with a hangover the next day!

Mince pie popcorn

The mince pie is one of Britain's favourite festive treats but it is quite a heavy food which comes laden with calories. Fans of the traditional treat however will love this popcorn as it allows you to get the taste of the pie in each mouthful with its blend of fruit mixed with almonds and festive spices infused in a 10-year-old Spanish brandy. Part of Joe and Seph’s popcorn range and sold through Amazon, it really does taste like the real thing.

Jack’s Christmas Dinner Sundae

Enjoy your Christmas dinner in a drink with this offering from TGI Friday's

The American chain TGI Fridays has added the novelty dish to its festive menu once again. Not one for the light-hearted or those with a weak stomach, this milkshake is in fact a mixture of chicken, mashed potato, cranberry sauce and sage and onion stuffing. It’s worth trying just for the novelty factor and is ideal for those in a rush who simply don’t have the time to sit down and enjoy a leisurely Christmas lunch. It’s unlikely you’ll have the stomach for a glass of alcohol alongside and feel free to pass on the ketchup.

Christmas dinner in a bun

The MEATliquor restaurant has cooked up a feast this Christmas with its Burgducken, a five-bird festive roast dinner in a bun created in collaboration with Michelin Starred chef Tom Kerridge. The Burgducken combines turkey, duck, chicken, pigeon and pheasant topped with a specially created punch brandy and cranberry mayonnaise and festive Brussel sprout coleslaw. Go with an empty stomach as by the time you have made your way through it you will be well and truly stuffed.

You'll be well and truly stuffed after eating this Christmas dinner in a bun

Pork Sausage & Mustard flavour crisps

A must-have addition to the Christmas meal, pork sausages and mustard are a crucial part of the Christmas spread. Corkers have jumped on the bandwagon along with all the supermarket chains in creating their taste in the form of crisps that can be enjoyed on the go. The crisps are extremely crunchy and strong-tasting without any of the mess or stickiness of the real thing and they pack a punch – just what you need to get you in the Christmas spirit.