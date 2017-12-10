The Best Christmas markets around the UK Christmas markets provide the perfect shopping experience; we pick out some of the best

With less than two weeks to go until the big day, Christmas markets are in full flow around the UK. They provide a laid back shopping experience away from the busy high street shops and department stores at this time of the year. As well as browsing the stalls for gifts, you can enjoy a large variety of food pop-ups and mulled wine stands to get you in the festive spirit. We take a look at some of the best

Borough London market

Christmas at Borough Market is now open every day until Christmas with late-night shopping until 8pm on December 13, 20 and 21. With local choirs entertaining visitors there is a real Christmas vibe. As one of London’s most vibrant markets, you’ll find lots of festive treats for the family including stalls selling home-made gifts, food demonstration pop-ups and plenty of mulled wine and snacks on offer. If you are looking for fresh produce to bring home for the Christmas table you will find a huge variety of stalls selling different cheeses, wine, vegetables, fish and meat.

Borough market is brimming with a wonderful variety of Christmas stalls

Christmas market Swansea

The market runs all the way through until January 7 with the traditional red and green chalets open daily with over 40 different traders offering a fantastic selection of arts and crafts, foods, beautiful decorations and unique gifts. As well as the stalls, there’s a Christmas bar where you can relax with some mulled wine and if you are taking the kids be prepared to visit Santa’s Grotto. Within walking distance of the market is an ice rink and funfair.

Edinburgh Christmas Market

Located in the heart of Edinburgh, just below the Mound, the market runs until January 6 with doors open up to 10pm for late-night shopping. With over 100 stalls it’s the perfect place to buy your Christmas gifts, especially if you are looking for ceramics and glasswear, clothes, toys and homeware. Make a fun family day out of it as there is a whole range of delicacies to choose from with many of the food stalls offering local, seasonal ingredients.

Edinburgh market offers a wonderful Christmas shopping experience

Belfast Christmas Market

The Belfast Christmas Market runs until December 23 at the Belfast City Hall offering not only gifts but a huge feast of food stalls too. This year the market features over 100 chalets, representing 30 countries including a deluxe French crepe stand, Belgian chocolate stalls, Spanish Paella and torrone (nougat) from Italy. Arts and crafts are in abundance here so if you are looking to buy some homeware for Christmas there’s plenty of hand-painted pottery.

Liverpool Christmas market

With mulled wine and hot chocolate flowing, the Liverpool Christmas market is in full swing up until December 22. You’ll find over 40 traditional festive style cabins dressed in garlands and warm lighting to create a magical Christmas ambiance. If you are after last-minute Christmas gifts, there are lots of handmade jewellery, slippers, scarves and homeware stalls. New for this year is the Windmill Bar serving traditional beers and other festive drinks. There’s plenty of fun for the kids too with a super-sized triple-lane ice slide, ice rink and ferris wheel.

Soak up the atmosphere at the Liverpool Christmas market

The Magical Lantern Festival Christmas market Birmingham

One of the most picturesque markets, the Birmingham festival, features a stunning display of Chinese lanterns amongst the stalls. Open until January 1, this unique event features a range of gift shops, festive foods and alcoholic drinks set within 65 acres of parkland, and is lit up with handpicked lanterns for guests to pose with.