Meghan Markle has revealed how she starts each morning - with a healthy breakfast smoothie. The Suits star shared the recipe for her favourite smoothie in an interview with The Chalkboard in 2015, along with opening up about her other healthy habits.

Speaking to the online publication, Meghan said her daily breakfast was: "Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries or an acai bowl with fresh berries, manuka honey and bee pollen (that's my absolute favourite)." The 36-year-old also revealed that it has been a long time since she tucked into fast food. Instead she touts a green juice as a healthy fast food alternative. "That's fast. And it's food. (It's been many moons since I went through a drive thru)," she told the publication.

While Meghan strives to eat a balanced and nutritious diet, she also add supplements for an extra health boost. Her daily supplements include "Magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamin and Cortisol Manager before bed. Sometimes ashwagandha makes it into the mix too!"

Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps calm nerves, relieve muscle aches and prevent migraine headaches - something which Meghan previously said she frequently experienced. B12 supports the brain, healthy skin and energy as well as helping to maintain energy levels. Meanwhile Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been used for centuries to moderate the body's response to stress and bring both energy and inner calm.

And as for her simplest way to improve health? "Surround yourself with people who live a healthy lifestyle... it rubs off." Try Meghan Markle's smoothie recipe below:

INGREDIENTS:

1 packet of your shake powder of choice (I use Clean Cleanse vanilla)

½ cup of frozen blueberries

1 tsp of cinnamon

some chia seeds

½ cup almond milk

½ cup of coconut water

METHOD:

Blend, and enjoy!

