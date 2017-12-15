Prince Harry and Meghan Markle party with William and Kate in London The royals celebrated at Beach Blanket Babylon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got their Christmas celebrations underway at the Kensington Palace annual staff Christmas party on Wednesday night. The couple, who announced their engagement at the end of November, joined Prince William and Kate at the bash, which was hosted at Beach Blanket Babylon in Notting Hill.

Meghan's future father-in-law Prince Charles is also believed to have attended the party, which was said to have been an intimate affair with only about 60 guests in the venue's upstairs ballroom. According to the Daily Mail, diners tucked into a three-course festive set menu, which costs £75 per person.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Kensington Palace Christmas party

They started the meal with a choice of salmon, avocado vignette and wild mushroom soup, before enjoying their selection from five main courses such as traditional roast turkey and pan fried salmon. For dessert, the royals and their staff had the option of Christmas pudding, chocolate cake or cheesecake. The ballroom at Beach Blanket Babylon can be rented out for £6,500 on a weekday evening in the lead up to Christmas, which covers food and soft drinks.

While Prince Harry and Meghan are said to have left the celebrations early to return to their home, Nottingham Cottage, Prince William and Kate were spotted exiting the venue later in the evening.

The party was hosted at Beach Blanket Babylon in Notting Hill

The night out in London comes just days after Meghan was a surprise guest at the Queen's Christmas Party at Windsor Castle. The American actress, who wore a festive red dress, attended the party held for the Queen's hard-working staff with her fiancé Prince Harry. The couple mingled and chatted to workers, some of whom will be involved with their wedding in May. A source said: "Harry and Meghan spent about an hour at the party and they were really friendly and went around talking to everyone. Meghan was very sweet and so beautiful."