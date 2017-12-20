The Beckhams enjoy indulgent bottle of red wine together – and you'll never guess how much it costs! They're making the most of their time off for Christmas

The Beckhams certainly appear to be enjoying their relaxing break in the countryside! After cooking homemade pizzas together on Tuesday afternoon, Victoria Beckham and her eldest son Brooklyn enjoyed some red wine later that evening – and it wasn't your average bottle!

Victoria revealed they had drunk a bottle of Screaming Eagle Californian wine, which can retail for as much as £2,750, depending on its year of production. While Brooklyn's hand was covering the year of production in the photo, the cheapest edition of the wine still costs at least £466.

STORY: Inside the Beckhams' trip to the Cotswolds

Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham drank a bottle of Screaming Eagle wine

Brooklyn, who has returned to the UK for the Christmas holidays, shared a photo of the bottle and his glass on Instagram Stories, while his mum also shared a photo of the bottle with her own fans, adding the caption: "Kisses x".

The Beckham family have been enjoying a country retreat in the Cotswolds since the weekend. Former Spice Girl Victoria has been sharing photos from their idyllic looking retreat on Instagram stories, including a glimpse at another bottle of wine they drank – this time a Vega-Sicilia Unico 2005 red wine, which retails for just under £300.

The Beckhams are enjoying a Christmas break in the Cotswolds

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham enjoy lavish wine-tasting date night

David and Victoria appear to have a taste for wine, and recently enjoyed a wine tasting session on a date night, where they splashed out almost £2,000 on three bottles of red: the Chateux Margaux Grand Vin 1995, which retails for just over £700, the Chalafleur Pomerol 2006, which can be bought for around £600 and the Chateau Cheval 2012 Premiere Grand Cru Class, which would set the Beckhams back £430. "Date night kisses," Victoria captioned a photo of the first bottle, while David could be seen in the background.

And it is a shared love of wine that Victoria believes is the key to her close friendship with Eva Longoria. "We love to talk about wine. Maybe that's why we get on so well," she said during a recent interview on This Morning.