The Queen's pastry chef reveals her special mince pie recipe Create a Christmas snack with the royal seal of approval

The Queen's royal pastry chef has shared the recipe for the mince pies served at Buckingham Palace, however you may need to wait until next year to give them a try! Kathryn Cuthbertson, a member of the team responsible for making over 1,200 mince pies for each of the Christmas receptions held at the palaces, said the secret to success is starting to prepare the mincemeat filling early – at least a week, or even months in advance.

"Give yourself plenty of time," is the number one tip she offers in a post on the Royal Family's official website. Meanwhile she also recommends having cold hands when working with the pastry, which will help to keep it at the right consistency.

Not content with creating just one type of mince pie, the royal pastry chefs create variations made with puff pastry, and another with flaked almonds brushed with egg whites and icing sugar on top. Add a royal-approved snack to your Christmas menu with the full recipe for festive mince pies below. The recipe is also included in Royal Collection Trust's book, Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace.

Ingredients:

For the Mincemeat

zest and some juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

zest and some juice of 1 unwaxed orange

2 tablespoons brandy

1 tablespoon of port

1 tablespoon of rum

1 tablespoon of sherry

120g (1 cup) suet

160g (3/4 cup) golden sultanas

100g (1/2 cup) raisins

100g (1/2 cup) mixed peel

100g (1/2 cup) currants

1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1.2 teaspoon ground cloves

160 (6oz) russet apples, peeled and grated

500g (1lb 2 oz) sweet pastry

Egg washed for sticking lids on the bases

Granulated sugar for the top of the mince pies before baking

Icing sugar for dusting

Equipment:

12 hole non-stick shallow baking tray /

mince pie tin 32 x 24 cm/ 12.5 x 9"

fluted or plain cutters

The filling is made months in advance

Method