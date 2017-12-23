Loading the player...

Exclusive: Jamie Oliver reveals how he and wife Jools survive the Christmas period The couple have been together for 25 years

They have been together for 25 years and have welcomed five children. And in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Online, Jamie Oliver has revealed exactly how he keeps his marriage alive. When asked who takes over the cooking during Christmas, the celebrity chef confessed he happily takes helm as wife Jools looks after their brood. "Jools leaves it to me," he shared. "She's such a brilliant mum juggling all these kids, all these emotions and with everything that's going on that I really enjoy cooking for her. It's always been the same way. Jools rarely cooks for me.

Jamie and Jools have been together for 25 years

Jamie, 42, and Jools, 43, have been together since they were 18 and are proud parents to five children; Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy Bear, seven, and one-year-old River Rocket. Opening up about their marriage, the TV star added: "For me personally - I don't know what I can give Jools. I have been with her since I was 18, so the thing that I can do the most every day - that sort of says that 'I love you' is to cook something. I think that's one of the nicest things you can do."

Exclusive: Jamie Oliver opens up about his kids as he reveals which one is taking after him!

"Some people have asked, 'What's the most romantic thing you can cook anyone?' The answer is, anything. It could be a cheese sandwich. I do think it's a lovely thing. I get excited, 'What am I going to cook for her? What does she [want]?' She's a bit annoying as she never gives me enough signs. So I'm like, 'How do you feel today? What do you fancy? Sometimes you have to guess. I don't always get it right but I'm not too bad at it."

WATCH: Recreate Jamie Oliver's favourite Christmas cocktail

Earlier this year, mum-of-five Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie's long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were childhood sweethearts. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."