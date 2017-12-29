Drink your face; the latest trend in coffee selfies A café in London is now serving up selfieccinos – a coffee with your face imprinted in it

Drinking coffee and taking selfies – for many of us two of life’s favourite things! And now both have been combined into a new drinking experience at the Tea Terrace that is situated on the top floor of The House of Fraser department store. Open for just a few weeks, fans of the selfieccinno are loving the clever concept that allows you to be the selfie in your own coffee. The café in Oxford Street is offering the coffee (and hot chocolate) service that enables you to upload your selfie into a special machine and turn it into edible foam.

Our writer Suzanne Baum watches her selfie appear in a cup of coffee!

It may seem a rather self-indulgent drink costing a whopping £5.75 but it is proving to be extremely popular, meeting the demands of social media fans who are quick to post pictures of their selfieccino online. Drinking my own face, wrinkles and all, was a rather interesting experience made all the better no doubt by the fact I was fully made-up. A selfieccino first thing in the morning would have perhaps not given me such a caffeine hit!

The selfieccino is a brilliant concept!

However, if you’d rather not drink your own face the good news is that any image will do. Pet lovers will be left frothing at the mouth as even your beloved cat and dog can be uploaded into your coffee. The process-which requires you to send a selfie to the cafes online messaging app- takes just four minutes from ordering.

“Due to social media the dining experience has completely changed,” explained Ehab Salem Shouly, owner of the Tea Terrace. “It’s not enough to just deliver great food and service anymore, it’s got to be Instagram worthy.”

The drink may not be everyone’s cup of tea but it certainly appealed to my own taste (buds).