﻿
tibits-restaurant-review

Enjoy a plant-based feast at tibits throughout Veganuary

The popular London-based vegetarian restaurant chain offers an expansive menu

by Hanna Fillingham

Following the festive period, many of us are looking to start the New Year afresh – and for many, this includes adopting veganism throughout January. There is plenty to be discovered when it comes to trying out the vegan diet, including a growing number of meat-free restaurants. We were lucky to trial out the latest menu at tibits just before Christmas – and it certainly didn’t disappoint! Originating from Switzerland, the London-based vegetarian restaurant chain offers an expansive buffet menu featuring over 40 homemade vegetarian and vegan salads, soups and hot dishes, along with pressed juices and tasty desserts – all of which have been inspired by recipes from around the world. What's more, you pay by weight – so you can take a bit of everything, and fill up fast, while avoiding any inevitable food-envy.

MORE: The benefits of meat-free and top tips for getting started 

tibits-restaurant-review1

tibits offers a seasonal vegan buffet menu 

The restaurant changes its menu each month using seasonal produce. While there, we enjoyed sampling many of the dishes, including a vegan carbonara, roasted root vegetables and a tofu and sundried tomato pasta dish. And as they say everything is good in moderation, the meal was finished off with a raspberry cheesecake with blueberry cream – both vegan, of course. While every day the buffet is made up of 80 percent vegan food, every Tuesday is dedicated to vegan-only food.

tibits-fondue

The London-based restaurant is serving vegan fondue until February

There are currently two tibits restaurants open in London – tibits Bankside – a short walk away from the Tate Modern, and tibits Heddon Street – close to Oxford Street. Until the end of February, the Heddon Street restaurant is serving a fondue menu on its winter terrace, inspired by its Swiss roots. The alpine-style menu offers a vegan option, with a fondue made from vegan cheese, which is served with homemade bread and potatoes. And for those who are still drinking throughout January, a selection of mouthwatering tipples are also being served - including hot buttered rum, hot toddies and dirty chai cocktails.

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment