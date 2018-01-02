Enjoy a plant-based feast at tibits throughout Veganuary The popular London-based vegetarian restaurant chain offers an expansive menu

Following the festive period, many of us are looking to start the New Year afresh – and for many, this includes adopting veganism throughout January. There is plenty to be discovered when it comes to trying out the vegan diet, including a growing number of meat-free restaurants. We were lucky to trial out the latest menu at tibits just before Christmas – and it certainly didn’t disappoint! Originating from Switzerland, the London-based vegetarian restaurant chain offers an expansive buffet menu featuring over 40 homemade vegetarian and vegan salads, soups and hot dishes, along with pressed juices and tasty desserts – all of which have been inspired by recipes from around the world. What's more, you pay by weight – so you can take a bit of everything, and fill up fast, while avoiding any inevitable food-envy.

tibits offers a seasonal vegan buffet menu

The restaurant changes its menu each month using seasonal produce. While there, we enjoyed sampling many of the dishes, including a vegan carbonara, roasted root vegetables and a tofu and sundried tomato pasta dish. And as they say everything is good in moderation, the meal was finished off with a raspberry cheesecake with blueberry cream – both vegan, of course. While every day the buffet is made up of 80 percent vegan food, every Tuesday is dedicated to vegan-only food.

The London-based restaurant is serving vegan fondue until February

There are currently two tibits restaurants open in London – tibits Bankside – a short walk away from the Tate Modern, and tibits Heddon Street – close to Oxford Street. Until the end of February, the Heddon Street restaurant is serving a fondue menu on its winter terrace, inspired by its Swiss roots. The alpine-style menu offers a vegan option, with a fondue made from vegan cheese, which is served with homemade bread and potatoes. And for those who are still drinking throughout January, a selection of mouthwatering tipples are also being served - including hot buttered rum, hot toddies and dirty chai cocktails.