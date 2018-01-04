Princess Charlotte has a pub named after her – find out where it is And the Cambridges even have an invite to go along!

She may only be two, but Princess Charlotte already has a pub named in her honour. And the young royal even has an invite to visit the bar along with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, to see what the establishment has to offer.

The Princess Charlotte pub is located in Colchester, Essex, and was originally due to open when the young royal was born in 2015, but faced a two-year planning delay. It is run by McMullen's Brewery, who have also opened a pub named after Prince George in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire.

The Princess Charlotte pub has opened in Colchester, Essex

Managing director Heydon Mizon said: "We aim to treat every guest like royalty at the Princess Charlotte and this would of course include the Princess herself. The pub had been due to open shortly after Princess Charlotte was born, the baby wasn't at the mercy of a lengthy planning delay and so arrived on time, the pub however was significantly overdue."

The pub stocks traditional English ales, along with classic pub food such as burgers, fish and chips and Sunday roasts, and punters won't need a royal budget to visit, with mains costing around £10 or up to £14.95 for a roast lamb dinner.

The Cambridges have had an invite to the pub

The royal family are no strangers to having pubs and restaurants named after them; Duchess of Cambridge pubs can be found in both London and Windsor, while there is also a Duke of Cambridge pub, which serves only organic food, in Islington, North London.

However, Princess Charlotte is by far the youngest member of the royal family to receive the honour. It is an exciting time for the two-year-old, who is set to start nursery at Willock's Nursery School in January. Kensington Palace announced that Princess Charlotte would attend the nursery school back in late 2017, and tweeted: "Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018."