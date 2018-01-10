Queen Máxima, King Willem-Alexander and their daughters dine at Miami hotspot Juvia The trip took place after spending Christmas at home in the Netherlands

The Dutch royal family soaked up some sunshine and ate delicious food during a recent visit to Miami's South Beach. Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander were joined by their three daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane on Friday, 5 January at Miami hotspot Juvia for dinner. "The royal family dined together until around 10 pm at a table inside," an onlooker told HELLO!. "They kept kept a low profile during their meal and were dressed casual."

The Dutch royal family dined at Miami hotspot Juvia Photo: ANP

The family was left alone by other diners and were able to enjoy a relaxed meal while admiring views from the rooftop restaurant. Máxima and her family indulged in a few of the restaurants famous appetizers such as the Pork Tacos Toro Nigiri and mixed salad. Willem-Alexander ordered the Perigord Risotto, while the Queen dined on Grilled Salmon. Their three girls, Catharina-Amalia, 14, Alexa, 12, and Ariane, ten, enjoyed the Duck Confit and Grilled Salmon accompanied by a side of vegetables.

The restaurant, offers a variety of French, Japanese and Peruvian cooking styles. According to the site, "Juvia's cuisine is the most convergence in collaboration of three of the most talented chefs, using only the freshest of ingredients." The menu includes a variety of dishes crafted with meats from the land and sea and features an extensive cocktail menu. The venue opened in 2012 and was designed by the architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron.

Máxima and Willem-Alexander were joined by their daughters during dinner while in Miami Photo: ANP

The family's visit to the United States was not announced, nor was a reason given for the royal family's trip. Maxima and her family spent Christmas at home in the Netherlands. The Queen and the King have yet to make any official appearances since the start of the new year.