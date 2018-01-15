﻿
Jennifer Garner showcases culinary skills in 'pretend cooking show'

The 13 Going on 30 star shared a recipe for English muffins with her fans

by Chloe Best

Should Jennifer Garner ever tire of acting, a career as a celebrity chef could be on the cards! The 13 Going on 30 star shared a video of herself hosting a "pretend cooking show" on social media, as she demonstrated to fans how to bake English muffins.

Jennifer posted the three-minute clip alongside the recipe she followed, but admitted that she wouldn't be tucking in to her finished creation. "Birdie is an enthusiastic participant in the kitchen," the actress joked, panning down to her pet Golden Retriever. "I wish I could have one right now, but I'm doing this movie and I'm not supposed to eat carbs."

Jennifer Garner hosted a 'pretend cooking show' on social media

The mum-of-three captioned the clip: "Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker."

The video was the second cooking demonstration Jennifer has shared in recent weeks; in December Jennifer baked Honey White Bread in a video filmed in the kitchen of her Los Angeles home. And fans appear to love Jennifer's career move, with one commenting on her clip: "Thanks for the recipe. You must be a wonderful fun mum." Another added: "I would totally watch your cooking show!"

 

Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker ----- Huckleberry English Muffins recipe: 3 cups buttermilk 2 tbsp active dry yeast 3 tbsp unsalted butter (room temp) 3 tbsp honey 6 cups bread flour 1/4 cup sugar 4 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1 cup cornmeal ----- 1. Warm 1 1/2 cups (355ml) of the buttermilk in a small saucepan, but do not boil. Place the remaining 1 1/2 cups (355ml) cold buttermilk in the bowl of a stand mixer with the yeast and whisk by hand to combine. Add the warm buttermilk to the cold buttermilk mixture and whisk to blend. Add the butter, honey, bread flour, sugar, and salt and mix on low speed with the dough hook attachment for about 1 minute, until the dough comes together. Increase the speed to medium-high and work the dough for about 2 minutes until smooth. • 2. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. • 3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup (80g) of the cornmeal on a clean work surface and dump the dough out onto it. Sprinkle another 1/4 cup (40g) of the cornmeal on top of the dough and flatten it into a disk with 1 inch (2.5cm) thickness. • 4. Sprinkle the last 1/4 cup (40g) of the cornmeal onto a sheet pan. With a 3 inch (7.5cm) round cutter, cut the English muffins from the dough. Cut them as closely as possible, minimizing the amount of scraps, as you cannot combine and reroll this dough. • 5. Arrange the English muffins, 1 inch (2.5cm) apart, on the sheet pan. Allow the dough to rise for 1 hour at room temperature. Or refrigerate overnight and allow to rise for 1 hour in the morning. • 6. As the English muffins near readiness, preheat your oven to 350F (180C) degrees. When the oven is hot, heat an ungreased griddle or large cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Jen tip: 275F (135C) for the temperature of your griddle! • 7. Drop the English muffins onto the griddle and cook for about 1 minute on each side, until golden brown. • 8. Return the English muffins to the sheet pan and immediately bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until they feel light.

The mum-of-three appears to enjoy baking for her children

Jennifer appears to be enjoying spending as much time as possible at home with her children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and five-year-old Samuel - following her split from Ben Affleck in June 2015. In a recent interview the 45-year-old admitted she is not ready to date again following their divorce. The doting mum told news.com.au: "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'" She continued: "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."

