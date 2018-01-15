Jennifer Garner showcases culinary skills in 'pretend cooking show' The 13 Going on 30 star shared a recipe for English muffins with her fans

Should Jennifer Garner ever tire of acting, a career as a celebrity chef could be on the cards! The 13 Going on 30 star shared a video of herself hosting a "pretend cooking show" on social media, as she demonstrated to fans how to bake English muffins.

Jennifer posted the three-minute clip alongside the recipe she followed, but admitted that she wouldn't be tucking in to her finished creation. "Birdie is an enthusiastic participant in the kitchen," the actress joked, panning down to her pet Golden Retriever. "I wish I could have one right now, but I'm doing this movie and I'm not supposed to eat carbs."

MORE: Jennifer Garner is unrecognisable with facial hair!

Jennifer Garner hosted a 'pretend cooking show' on social media

The mum-of-three captioned the clip: "Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker."

The video was the second cooking demonstration Jennifer has shared in recent weeks; in December Jennifer baked Honey White Bread in a video filmed in the kitchen of her Los Angeles home. And fans appear to love Jennifer's career move, with one commenting on her clip: "Thanks for the recipe. You must be a wonderful fun mum." Another added: "I would totally watch your cooking show!"

The mum-of-three appears to enjoy baking for her children

STORY: Jennifer Garner says she's not ready to date following Ben Affleck split

Jennifer appears to be enjoying spending as much time as possible at home with her children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and five-year-old Samuel - following her split from Ben Affleck in June 2015. In a recent interview the 45-year-old admitted she is not ready to date again following their divorce. The doting mum told news.com.au: "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'" She continued: "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."