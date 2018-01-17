Kate reveals Princess Charlotte's favourite food The pregnant royal said she used to eat olives when she was little

The Duchess of Cambridge has given an insight into her home life with her daughter Princess Charlotte, revealing that the little girl is a big fan of pasta! Kate was visiting children at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, when she got chatting about her family's favourite food. One of the young patients Kate met was four-year-old Rafael Chana, from East Preston, who is waiting for a heart transplant. Rafa revealed that he likes olives, to which Kate replied: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well." When the young patient added that he also likes pasta, Kate revealed: "Charlotte likes pasta too."

The pregnant Duchess, who concealed her baby bump under a red Boden coat, was also presented with two teddy bears for Charlotte and older brother Prince George, four. The cuddly toys, called Bernard and Wendy, were given to Kate by nine-year-old Ava Watt, who is a regular patient at the hospital due to having cystic fibrosis. Kate told the little girl the bears were "a lovely present".

During the visit, the royal officially opened the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, which is home to the new Premier Inn Clinical Building. Kate met the youngsters in the children's play room and also heard from their families about their experience of the brand-new facilities.

Prince William's wife then addressed the small crowd and said: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you for having me here today. It's been my first trip to Great Ormond Street Hospital and I've been so impressed with everything I've seen and the scale of the work that's going on here. It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people, and I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time."

Later in the day, Kate travelled south to Mitcham, where she saw the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School. Changing into a white tracksuit, the 36-year-old, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, took part in a tennis training session with a group of school children. The Duchess showcased her talents as she caught tennis balls that were being thrown her way.