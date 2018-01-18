David Beckham dines at his favourite restaurant in Paris The retired footballer was joined by his wife Victoria and their son Brooklyn for the meal

David and Victoria Beckham were joined by their eldest son Brooklyn for a night out in Paris on Wednesday. The Beckhams dined at a restaurant which David described as his "favourite place" in the city, and they tucked into lots of traditional French cuisine.

The restaurant in question was Chez L'Ami Louis, a bistro that has only 12 tables and has previously been called the "world's most famous bistro". Dishes on the menu include pigeon, duck and veal, with prices ranging between 25 and 98 euros per meal.

David, Victoria and Brooklyn didn't shy away from eating the French delicacies on offer. Sharing photos with his fans on Instagram Stories, David revealed they had shared foie gras, snails, and a dessert of fresh raspberries served with cream.

The couple travelled to Paris earlier that day, with Victoria ensuring she was dressed to impress in a botanical print dress from her AW18 collection as they arrived at Gare Du Nord on the Eurostar from London.

Their trip to Paris comes just days after David's return from Kansas City, where he enjoyed a night out with his business partners to finalise plans for the launch of their new Miami Major League Soccer team. And there was more fine dining and wine on the menu for the group, who sampled a number of wines up to the value of £5,000.

The father-of-four shared a photo of each of their tipples on Instagram Stories, starting with a glimpse of their 2010 Grands Échézeaux Domaine De La Romanee-Conti, which can sell for between £960 and £1,500 online. Tasting notes suggest that the wine is "totally weightless and beautiful" with flavours of crushed flowers, mint and sweet tobacco.

The family tucked into snails at Chez L'Ami Louis

The trio then sampled 2004 La Tâche, a Pinot Noir red wine which is so rare prices range from £2,123 up to £3,000 a bottle. Last but not least, David shared a photo of a bottle of white wine - 2001 Chateau d'Yquem Sauternes - a Sauvignon Blanc which retails for a more modest £190.