Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive unique wedding cake made of cheese! The couple received the unusual cake during their royal visit to Cardiff

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun tradition when it comes to their wedding cake? Despite rumours that they were considering a banana cake for their nuptials, they had another offer during their royal engagement on Thursday – a five-tier cake made entirely from layers of cheese.

The unique cake was created for them by the Snowdonia Cheese Company, based in Rhyl, North Wales. It was presented to the couple during their first joint official visit to Cardiff, where they took a tour of Cardiff Castle, saw cultural performances, met sportsmen and women and sampled food and drink from the principality.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were offered a wedding cake made of cheese

Simon Mercer, a director of the cheese company, said: "We made it for them. It's to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them. We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally. We have been asked in the past to do it."

Among the layers in the wedding cake are: Black Bomber, an extra mature cheddar; Red Storm, a vintage Red Leicester; Beechwood, a smoked cheddar; and Green Thunder, a cheddar with garlic and herbs. All of the cheeses are made by the company in Wales. Mr Mercer said: "They are very welcome to take it away but it's unlikely."

The couple carried out an official visit to Cardiff on Thursday

Earlier this month, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to employ the popular company Table Talk to cater the evening reception for their wedding in May. Although Kensington Palace is yet to confirm the news, the catering firm is a royal favourite, and was previously used by Prince William and Kate for their wedding in 2011, and by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton in May 2017.