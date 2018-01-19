Prince Harry reveals the one food he's never eaten WellChild award winner Marni Ahmed revealed the one food Prince Harry has yet to try

Prince Harry has opened up about the one food he has never tried – doner kebabs! The Prince was chatting to Marni Ahmed, a young boy who met the royal after he received the award for Inspirational Child at the WellChild Awards, for which Harry is patron. After the Prince introduced himself to Marni, the pair started chatting about food. Marni said: "He moved on to me and said, 'Do you like hospital food?' I was like, 'What?!' like, 'No, it's like the worst thing ever.'" He then asked the royal if he liked doner kebab, to which Harry replied: "I can't say I have, but my friends have."

Last year Marni Ahmed, who has a rare life-threatening skin condition, was named Inspirational Child at the WellChild Awards. He has a new zest for life after picking up the honour, and even found out an odd fact from Royal Patron Prince Harry https://t.co/TQ74KDCX1s pic.twitter.com/fc6xuYKUuA — ITV News (@itvnews) January 19, 2018

Nominations are opening up for the 2018 WellChild Awards, and Marni's mum, Gulzeab, spoke about how much he had changed since receiving the award, telling ITV: "He's not shy to talk about his condition, he's more open and that's a good thing that he's come out of himself and is more confident."

Prince Harry recently delighted a group of children at a community centre in Cardiff when he visited with his fiancée, Meghan Markle. The pair played Jenga and danced with the children, who later opened up about what they chatted to the royal couple about. Mary Coffey, 13, said: "She was amazing, so easy to talk to. And so beautiful! There was a glow about her." One boy also asked the pair, 'Are you married yet?' while a girl told them, I'm going be dancing at your wedding," to which Harry responded: "You're going to be dancing at my wedding? Promise!" Meghan and Harry were met with cheers from the crowds while attending their third official royal outing after their train was delayed by an hour.