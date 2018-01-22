Loading the player...

How Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank is connected to George Clooney The 29-year-old is an employee of the Hollywood star

He may be set to soon marry into the British royal family, but Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank also has an unlikely connection to Hollywood royalty! Since 2016, the 29-year-old has worked as the UK Brand Ambassador for Casamigos Tequila - the liquor brand founded by George Clooney and his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.

Jack represents the brand, which recently sold to Diageo for $1billion, among top tier venues such as hotel groups and private clubs, whilst educating consumers on the brand story and taste credentials. When he was appointed in 2016, Jack said he was "thrilled" to be joining the company from his previous role at Mexican-themed club Tonteria in Chelsea, London.

Jack Brooksbank is the UK Brand Ambassador for Casamigos Tequila

"I am thrilled to be part of the Casamigos family. It is a very exciting time for the brand in the UK as the consumer mindset of the tequila category is shifting. People no longer see tequila purely for shooting but choose quality ultra-premium sipping offerings, with Casamigos leading the way due to the unique production methods, smooth taste and 'no burn' of our award winning expressions," Jack said, adding: "I look forward to introducing the Casamigos portfolio to new venues and continuing to build a UK based 'House of Friends' network, helping the brand grow from strength-to-strength."

Jack has worked in the hospitality industry since he graduated from Bristol University, and was previously General Manager of celebrity hotspot Mahiki London in Mayfair. He was then approached by his former colleague Marc Burton and businessman Guy Pelly, a close friend of Princes William and Harry, to launch their Mexican club Tonteria.

George Clooney launched Casamigos with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman

It was there that Jack developed a love for tequila - particularly Casamigos - and worked closely with the brand to form partnerships and gain specialist knowledge of the product, making him the ideal man for the UK Brand Ambassador job!

It was announced on Monday that Jack had proposed to Princess Eugenie during a recent holiday to Nicaragua. Eugenie's father Prince Andrew shared the news and a sweet photo on Twitter, announcing: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. The couple got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month and will be married at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in autumn 2018."