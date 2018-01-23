So fetch! A Mean Girls bottomless brunch is coming to London Mean Girls fans won't want to miss this!

Mean Girls fans, listen up – the plastics are hosting a brunch party, and it sounds totally fetch! For one day only, Floripa in Old Street, London is set to be transformed in honour of the iconic high-school movie, complete with bottomless brunch, games, and even a Burn Book.

It may typically be Wednesdays when Regina, Gretchen and co wear pink, but guests are being encouraged to don the hue especially for the occasion, and it may even land you the coveted Spring Fling King or Queen crown, which awards you with two free cocktails of your choice rather than the plastic tiara worn by Cady Heron.

A Mean Girls brunch is being hosted in London

Of course, Mean Girls will be played on repeat in the background as you tuck into your choice of brunch main course and dessert, along with bottomless prosecco from 12-1pm. Meanwhile, the cocktail menu includes Carb-less Butter and Glen Coco tipples in honour of famous lines from the movie, and you'll have chance to win free shots if you're the first to shout "fetch" as soon as the barman shouts "that's so…"

Tickets cost £35 and include brunch, dessert and an hour of bottomless prosecco on Saturday 3 February from 12-5pm. But get in quick - otherwise "you can't sit with us!" The event sold out within hours when it was previously hosted in New York. Buy your ticket at joshuawalkerpr.com/events.

The bottomless brunch is a must for fans of the cult 2004 movie

Mean Girls has become a cult classic since it was released in 2004, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Tina Fey, who also wrote the film's script. After the film grossed more than £90million at the worldwide box office, Paramount begged Tina to write a follow-up script. But the comedian refused to do a sequel, something that she admits she regrets. However, it will be soon hitting Broadway with the Mean Girls musical, which was written by Tina and features music composed by Jeff Richmond.