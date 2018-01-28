Meghan Markle's business dream revealed – and it might surprise you! The former Suits actress had filed trademark paperwork for a business in 2012

Meghan Markle has plenty of strings to her bow, with a successful acting career behind her, a now-closed hit lifestyle blog and not to mention her countless charity work. And it now transpires that the royal bride-to-be was also setting her sights on selling sweets. TMZ reports that they have obtained documents that show Meghan and a friend had filed trademark paperwork in 2012 for the name 'Lali.' The publication said that the pair had planned on selling their own line of lollipops and drops. The pair then abandoned the trademark application just over two years later.

Meghan Markle had her sights set on owning a sweet company

The former Suits actress is a self-confessed foodie and has previously opened up about her favourite dish while talking to Good Housekeeping magazine. Meghan said that she particularly enjoys hosting dinner parties, and that her roasted chicken – the dish she and Prince Harry were cooking when he proposed to her - is a "game changer." She said: "There is honestly nothing as delicious, or as impressive, in my opinion, as a perfectly roasted chicken. It's a game-changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends." Meghan added that her fridge is always stocked with carrots and hummous, saying: "I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely – a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week. So easy, so good. I really love to cook."

RELATED: Sir Elton John recalls the moment Prince Harry told him: 'I'm in love'

Loading the player...

Meghan is now set to tie the knot with Prince Harry in May

It was recently revealed by Kensington Palace that Meghan's first official gift received following the royal engagement news was – fittingly - an apron. Prince William received the present on behalf of her during his official visit to Finland, which took place between 29 and 30 November. In their first ever TV interview following their engagement, Meghan spoke about making dinner with her fiancé during a "cosy night in." She said: "It was just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing? Just roasting chicken… trying to roast a chicken and it was just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee." The couple will tie the knot in May, and Meghan recently revealed that she was "so excited" for the big day during a visit to Brixton in early January.