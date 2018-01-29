This photo from Fearne Cotton's childhood shows her love of baking The TV presenter looked adorable in the sweet snap

Fearne Cotton is creative in the kitchen, and boasts a number of hit cook books under her belt. And it seems that the TV presenter has always enjoyed baking, with Fearne taking to her Instagram account on Monday to share a cute throwback photo of herself and a friend proudly posing in the kitchen while holding up a sign saying: "We have made a cake". In the snap, the former Radio One DJ looked sweet dressed in a red checked gingham dress, and sported long blonde hair with a fringe. "Some things never change" she captioned the post. The photo went down a treat with Fearne's followers, including her best friend, This Morning host Holly Willoughby, who wrote: "Just adorable." Zoe Ball also took to the comments, adding: "Heart explodes."

The TV star released her first cook book in June 2016, titled Cook Happy, Cook Healthy, and her second, Cook Eat Love, the following year. Fearne opened up how cooking as a child "sparked a love of baking" for later life while talking to Independent in 2017. She said: " I always baked. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of baking with my nan who used to make jam tarts with me in her kitchen. And that sparked a love of baking at a young age."

The childrenswear designer added that although during her twenties she took a back seat in the kitchen due to her busy work schedule, she soon got back into it after meeting now husband, Jesse Wood. She added: "It wasn’t until I met my husband in my late 20s that I kind of decided quite naturally that it was more of an important ceremony: to have a dinner and sit down with him and his children, who are my step kids now, and have that family time. I applied what I’d learned through baking for a long time, like how I like to experiment. And I don’t do things by halves so I got obsessed."