BAFTA Film Awards 2018: Find out what's on the food and drinks menu for the stars This is what the stars will be devouring on the night

It's safe to say that the A-list guests at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards are in for a treat. The chefs at the Grosvenor House Hotel will be creating the delicious three-course feast, celebrating the very best of British produce with a contemporary twist. The likes of Gary Oldman, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie are among the global names expected to be served on the night. This year, Grosvenor House's Executive Chef Nigel Boschetti has teamed up with Anton Mangaaro, Head Chef of BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, to create the delicious menu, which will feature a vegan starter - a first for the event.

Starters

Celeriac cream and apple jelly served with pickled celeriac and apple, golden raisins, seeded crackers and toasted hazelnuts

Main Course

Lamb cutlet and slow cooked shoulder of lamb, roast garlic and thyme jus, potato gratin, kale, heritage carrots

Vegetarian Main Course

Sweet potato, pan-friend bok choy, ginger and coriander parcel, coconut, mango and chilli salsa, basil sauce

Dessert by Hotel Chocolat

76 per cent Supermilk Nicaragua Chuno pebble, sesame and nigella seed brittle, salted caramel chocolate ganache

Drinks

Guests will be able wash down their fabulous meal with Taittinger champagne, which has partnered with BAFTA for nearly 20 years. Attendees will also have a choice of wine and cocktails by Cointreau. And if guests are trying to keep a clear head and stay awake until the end, they can also sip on Nespresso coffee if they need an energy-boost ahead of the glitzy afterparties.

The EE British Academy Film Awards is taking place on Sunday 18th February. For advice and inspiration from the best creative minds in working in film, games and television, visit www.bafta.org/guru

For more news on cuisine, head here...