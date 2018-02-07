David Beckham treats his mum to breakfast at The Ritz The doting son shared photos from their day out on Instagram Stories

There are a lot of perks to having one of the world's most famous athletes as your son! David Beckham took his mum Sandra for breakfast at The Ritz in London on Wednesday, where a typical dish can cost as much as £52. The father-of-four documented the trip on social media, sharing a photo of himself and his mum sitting at a table in the lavish Michelin-star restaurant. "Breakfast at @theritzlondon with mum," he captioned the snap.

David also gave fans a peek at his meal, which appeared to be eggs benedict served with asparagus. The 42-year-old opted for a side of Cumberland sausages, which he tucked into with the addition of HP sauce.

David Beckham treated his mum to breakfast at The Ritz

Both David and Sandra would have been spoilt for choice for their lavish breakfast out; The Ritz has an extensive breakfast menu, which includes a continental buffet breakfast and specialities such as sirloin steak and grilled fillet of sole. Alternatively, they could have opted for the 'Prestige Breakfast', which has a selection of caviar and truffles for a truly opulent start to the day.

GALLERY: The restaurants loved by Prince William and Kate, David Beckham and more

David appears to have a taste for fine cuisine, and often shares photos of his meals with fans on social media. In January he paid a visit to his "favourite place" in Paris, where he tucked into French dishes such as foie gras and snails. The retired footballer has also spoken openly about his love of wine, and recently said he had been introducing his wife Victoria Beckham to "decent wine".

David tucked into Eggs Benedict at the five-star hotel

"Victoria didn't really drink wine up until very recently so she has all of a sudden discovered my passion," he told ES magazine. "Well she went through a stage of drinking a nice Blue Nun and a little bit of Lambrusco, but now it's changed. I've introduced her to good, decent wine. I love Californian reds. I love the buttery-ness of Burgundy. Montrachet, I love. Cheval Blanc is one of my favourites."

MORE: David Beckham enjoys £5,000 wine tasting