James Martin appeared on Monday's Loose Women where he talked about his new work-life balance following his decision to quit his presenting role on Saturday Kitchen last year. While chatting to the panel, the star revealed that witnessing a man fall to his sudden death had prompted his decision. The 45-year-old told hosts Christine Lampard, Jane Moore, Penny Lancaster and Stacey Solomon that he had been working abroad when he met the now-deceased man. "Work was fundamental. But I was doing a gig abroad and I was chatting to a gentleman the same age as me with a similar work ethic, really keen on work. He went on stage literally five minutes after I spoke to him to do an awards ceremony and he died before he hit the floor." The presenter continued: "Just all of us were in total shock, and I got back on the plane and thought, 'Now I'm going to re-address the balance.'" The star then said that he is now back cooking in his restaurant, something that he "loves".

James Martin has opened up about the shock death that led to him quitting Saturday Kitchen

James' appearance follows a hospital visit last week. The star took to his Twitter account to post a picture showing him lying in a hospital bed, telling fans: "Offline for a while. Hope you all like my new American Adventure book as it's out now! I will be on @loosewomen live on Monday lunchtime, hope you can watch." Fans were quick to send their well wishes, with one writing: "Hope you're okay and you have taken your own food," while another asked: "Why are you in hospital James?! Hope it's nothing serious and you're home soon."

The TV chef was in hospital last week

Luckily, James looked a picture of health on Monday's show, with viewers noticing just how relaxed and happy he was looking. "Great to see you on loose women and looking so well and happy , glad your op went ok, xxx," one tweeted, while another added: "Enjoyed watching you, pleased to see you looking fit and healthy after your op! Glad to hear there's more James shows in the pipeline, we need another book to go with the Saturday series if you get bored."

