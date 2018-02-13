Loading the player...

David Beckham is fed steak by 'salt bae' on visit to his New York restaurant The retired footballer came face-to-face with the viral star

David Beckham has finally come face-to-face with Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, just weeks after sharing his impression of the viral star. The Beckhams visited the chef's restaurant NUSR-ET in New York on Monday with his children Romeo, Cruz and Harper – and they had a memorable experience!

The 42-year-old shared a video from the restaurant on Instagram, showing Nusret slicing his steak, before sprinkling it with salt and feeding it to David from his knife. "Thank you for a great lunch… pleasure to meet you and hell of an experience @nusr_et," David captioned the clip, adding: "See you in Miami."

David and his family dined at NUSR-ET restaurant in New York

It wasn't just David who got in on the action, as his son Cruz shared a photo of himself and his younger sister Harper doing their best Salt Bae impression while standing next to the famous chef. "Thanks for having us @nusr_et #saltbae," he wrote.

David and his family appear to be big fans of the chef, who became a social media sensation after videos of him artfully sprinkling salt onto his cooking went viral. In January, David gave his own impression of the 'salt bae' meme in a video taken during his family weekend away with Gordon Ramsay and his children, where they were making fresh pizzas together.

David was fed steak by the chef, who has become a viral sensation

Meanwhile, his son Brooklyn paid a visit to Nusret's restaurant in January, where he documented his experience on social media and shared his own attempt at the salt sprinkling technique.

David and his brood are currently in New York for the half term holidays, and supported Victoria Beckham at her New York Fashion Week show on Sunday. The fashion designer took viewers backstage in a live stream before the show, revealing that: "A few little people have just come to visit me, and I am very excited!" The camera then turned to inside the room, where husband David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were all waiting. "The kids are all here, it's not the same without Brooklyn but the other kids are all here," Victoria explained. David, who was dressed in a smart suit, added: "We are all very excited."

