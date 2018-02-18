Peter Andre's daughter Amelia shows off baking skills in cute video The adorable little girl made a Victoria Sponge cake over the weekend, with a little help from her dad!

Peter Andre and his daughter Amelia, four, got to work in the kitchen over the weekend to create a seriously tasty looking Victoria Sponge cake. The Mysterious Girl singer proudly filmed his daughter's first attempts to make a cake, where she was head saying: "Thumbs up," after each stage of the baking process. Peter later shared a video of the finished product, captioning the post: "Well done Amelia, not bad for a four-year-old." Fans were quick to ask Peter to share the recipe of the cake with them, with one saying: "Recipe please," while another added: "That looks delicious well done Amelia!" On the Sunday, the following day, Peter shared a photo of a rather more healthy looking plate – a breakfast of toast, eggs and fried mushrooms. He told a fan in the comments section that Amelia's tasty cake was the reason for his health-kick, writing: "I ate so much cake and choccy last night I need tO take it easy!"

Amelia is Peter's oldest child with wife Emily MacDonagh. The couple are also parents to Theo, one, while Peter also shares son Junior, twelve, and daughter Princess, ten, with ex-wife, Loose Women panellist Katie Price. On Thursday, Emily made her second appearance as Lorraine's acting health expert, filling in for the show's resident Dr Hilary. During the show, her two children acted as her biggest cheerleaders, and were seen watching their mum on the telly while eating their breakfast at home. Peter shared a photo of them in the living room, captioning the snapshot: "Kids watching mum at breakfast."

Peter has hinted recently that he would like to have more children in the future, but has said that Emily is not as keen as she is wanting to concentrate on her career – having recently gone back to work following her maternity leave. The TV presenter told The Mirror: "All of a sudden I want another baby. It's weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell." Peter admitted that his wife thinks differently at the moment, revealing: "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it’s tough."

