Jamie Oliver in talks to sell more restaurants due to rising costs The celebrity chef has confirmed he is considering selling the business

Jamie Oliver is considering selling his Barbecoa steakhouses, his company has confirmed. The celebrity chef launched the business with his friend Adam Perry Lang in 2011, before opening his second London restaurant at the beginning of 2017, which he told HELLO! had been a "massive labour of love".

A statement from Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group said: "We have instructed a firm of real estate experts to ascertain the potential value and market suitability of our two sites." If the 43-year-old does sell the restaurants, 160 jobs could be affected, according to The Telegraph.

The move comes just weeks after Jamie's company announced that it was closing 12 of its 37 Jamie's Italian restaurants, after developing debts of £71.5million. However, £47million of the debts are covered by loans from HSBC Bank and the chef's other companies.

Jamie opened his second Barbecoa restaurant in London at the beginning of 2017. He told HELLO! that the steakhouse's launch was particularly exciting for him, as it had taken years of hard work and research before he felt it was ready to be opened to the public. "It's taken four years, so it's been a massive labour of love," he revealed. As for his overall success, he remains modest. "It's not about me physically," he said before adding that he tries to have "more of a culture" with his teams when it comes to their "approach and energy". He added: "I think it works. I'm proud of what we've done in ten years."

Barbecoa and Jamie's Italian are not the only chain restaurants to see a fall in customer numbers over the past couple of years; Italian restaurant chain Strada is set to close a third of its restaurants, while burger chain Byron could close up to 20 restaurants across the UK as part of a restructuring process.

