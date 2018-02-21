Ruth Langsford shows off her healthy breakfast – take a look! The Loose Women host starts her day with a protein-rich meal

Ruth Langsford has shared a photo of her healthy breakfast and we're seriously impressed! The Loose Women presenter posted a snap of her tasty-looking meal on Instagram and we have to say, it looks delicious. Ruth wrote: "Breakfast!" on the picture which showed a protein-rich meal of a sliced hard-boiled egg with a sprinkling of pepper, cherry tomatoes and avocado. On the side were two rice cakes and a green juice, surely packed full of vitamins.

Popular TV host Ruth is becoming known for her tasty recipes, which she likes to share with her social media followers. The star has recently uploaded clips of her home-cooked meals, including a chicken, pepper, chorizo and olive stew, a 'cheat's meatballs' recipe and a chicken, pepper and courgette tray bake. One fan commented: "I’m am so obsessed with your food pics I have been stalking them because your meals look so delish!"

The star has also posted a tip for making creamed milk with Lucy Bee Coconut Creamed Coconut. Ruth posted: "I love her Coconut Oil and now I've just discovered this @lucybeecoconut Creamed Coconut....two dollops and some warm water and you can make your own coconut milk....genius! Gorgeous to make porridge with! (I'm not being paid for this by the way....just want to share!) x x."

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes recently shared some exciting news with their fans. The TV presenting couple are set to front a brand new show – Do The Right Thing – which will celebrate everyday people doing good, as well as focusing on organisations that have been wronging consumers, with an aim to inspire viewers to do the right thing. Ruth said: "The stories we are going to cover, the issues we are going to investigate and the campaigns we are going to run will strike a chord with people across the country."