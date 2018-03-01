A look at the Beckham children’s VERY healthy school snacks Cruz and Harper Beckham were pictured chopping vegetables before school

Hiding vegetables in meals isn’t needed in the Beckham household – in fact it seems that the children can’t get enough of them! Before school on Thursday morning, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper were pictured helping their mum Victoria Beckham prepare their very healthy school snacks. The former Spice Girl revealed that Cruz is a fan of celery for breakfast, while Harper likes spicy peppers. The little girl was then pictured with her thumbs up having created a healthy salad of mangetout, pepper and celery to bring to eat at break. Victoria often shares pictures of her family’s wholesome meals.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of Harper helping to prepare to school snack

In November, she revealed that her children are fans of healthy breakfast cereal Cacao Crunch, made from all-natural ingredients, including almonds, oats, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup. According to Victoria, you simply mix the ingredients in a bowl before placing in a tin and baking in the oven at 160°C for 15-20 minutes. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned the video.

Cruz is a fan of celery!

The mum-of-four has also shown how she makes her "green monster" smoothie, made with a mix of apples, kiwis, lemons, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds. "The green monster for the Beckhams!" Victoria captioned a photo of her Nutribullet in action, surrounded by bowls of chopped fresh fruit. And as you would expect from the health-conscious star, the smoothie included a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds.

Harper was very pleased with herself after creating her snack

The Beckham family are notoriously active too, and are regularly pictured heading out to exercise together. While Victoria is a fan of the gym, dad David Beckham often plays football with the children. During a recent trip to LA, Romeo and Harper enjoyed a kick around with their famous dad on the beach. David shared a glimpse of his children in action, including a photo of his son Romeo running across the sand towards the ball, and another of daughter Harper which he drew a heart on. "Cali baby," he captioned another of the images posted on Instagram Stories.