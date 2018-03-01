Find out where kids can eat free during these snow days! Get all the details Don't you just love snow days?

With schools across the UK closed because of the snow (hurray!), why not treat yourselves and your children to a lovely meal out? Popular family-friendly restaurant chain, Jamie's Italian, has announced that all kids can eat free this Thursday and Friday. Taking to his Instagram page to share the news, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver explained: "Because it's snowing across Britain, there's loads of kids off school today. So if you're a parent, you can bring in your kids to eat for free - with any paying adult. Come and fill your boots, we have an amazing kids menu - and enjoy the day, be safe, lots or love and take care."

The news will be a welcome surprise to many. Fans have since rushed to post lovely comments about the sweet gesture, with one writing: "You are a fantastic person!!" Another said: "You're a good man Jamie." A third follower said: "Giving something back, such a legend." A fourth added: "What a great, generous offer! Top man!" A fifth post read: "That is so great of you for doing that. Lots of children need a good meal."

This is not Jamie's first generous act. In June, he offered his restaurant in West London as a sanctuary for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Taking to Instagram, Jamie reached out to survivors, saying: "Guys any of the 100 plus families affected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting Hill today are welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my team at Jamie's Italian in Westfield, we're just round the corner." He added: "It's all free of charge guys so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love… this is for the victims of the fire guys… our thoughts, love and prayers are with any of the families of the deceased. Big love Jamie xxxx."

