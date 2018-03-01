See the mouth-watering Oscars menu for 2018 Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has devised the perfect A-List menu

Awards season comes to a close with the Oscars on Sunday evening, and the attendees are definitely in for a treat! Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has devised the Academy Awards menu for the 24th consecutive year, and it's filled with both new dishes and old favourites that are loved by Hollywood's biggest stars.

Among the more unusual dishes are caviar parfait dusted with 24-carat gold, caramel passionfruit lollipops in the shape of miniature Oscar statuettes and homemade Pimm's and kumquat chocolate bonbons. Meanwhile, the chef has ensured he brings back some of his signature dishes such as Wagyu beef sliders, pizzas and chicken pot pie, which he says is a particular favourite of Barbara Streisand's.

Wolfgang Puck has prepared the menu for the 2018 Oscars

There is something on the menu for everyone, including tacos, smoked salmon bites and cocktail-inspired macarons, so everyone from Meryl Streep to Gary Oldman will be able to indulge themselves and relax as they celebrate (or commiserate) the end of the awards season. The drinks on offer won't disappoint either; there will be more than 1,400 bottles of Piper Heidsieck Cuvee Brut served at the event - the equivalent of more than 12,000 glasses of champagne.

MORE: Discover the weird-and-wonderful gifts in the Oscars goodie bag

The dishes will be served at the Governor's Ball, the official after-party of the Academy Awards, which is hosted in the Ray Dolby Ballroom immediately after the ceremony comes to an end. Around 1,500 guests have been invited to the event, including this year's nominees and presenters. In honour of the special 90th anniversary of the awards show, the Governor's Ball is set to pay tribute to the history of cinema with original artefacts and music from every era of film.

Loading the player... The dishes will be served at the Governor's Ball

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 4 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will no doubt be a big night for the cast and crew behind The Shape of Water, having been nominated 13 times, while Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk has received eight nods. And for a second year, Jimmy Kimmel will return to the stage as host. The chat show host expertly navigated the disastrous mishap that saw the wrong film awarded Best Picture at the 2016 Academy Awards.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2018 Oscars