Andrea McLean introduces fans to mini-me daughter Amy in fun video The Loose Women panellist and her 11-year-old daughter had fun following a recipe from Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams' new cookbook

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean had fun in the kitchen with her 11-year-old daughter Amy over the weekend as the pair attempted to create a pasta dish from Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams’ new cookbook, Disaster Chef. The mother-daughter duo looked like they were having a lot of fun in a short video posted on Andrea's Instagram account, with the TV star revealing her secret post-cooking ingredient to be a gin and tonic.Andrea captioned the footage: "Tonight I thought I’d try the @nadiaandkaye book ‘Masterchef Disaster Chef’ with the help of Amy, who filmed and edited an hour of disorganised, terrible cooking into this little video. Amy is 11. And knows WAY MORE about technical stuff than me. And possibly more about cooking. Warning : this video contains gin."

Andrea McLean and her mini-me daughter Amy got busy in the kitchen

Nadia and Kaye's recently-published book was created to inspire everyone to cook, promising to be a "foolproof cookbook for people who dread cooking". The book was inspired by the pair's successful YouTube channel, Nadia and Kaye, which often sees Nadia – a MasterChef winner – attempt to teach Kaye how to cook – often with hilarious consequences.

It's been an exciting few months for Andrea and her family following her wedding to Nick Feeney in November. The TV presenter - who is also mum to son Finlay, 16 - married Nick in front of family and close friends, while many of her Loose Women pals, including Nadia, Kaye, Jane Moore and Stacey Solomon, attended the evening reception.

Andrea and Amy attempted to follow a recipe from Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams' new cookbook

Stacey spoke to HELLO! about the "beautiful day," not long after the wedding, admitting that it had made her quite emotional. She said: "It was just so beautiful and Andrea looked so happy, things like that make me really emotional. A part of me gets like 'oh I wish it was me,' like a little depressed like Bridget Jones. But the most part is seeing two people that are really in love and vowing to be with each other for the rest of their lives. I think it is so lovely."

